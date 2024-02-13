32-year-old former Google employee: I saved $400,000 living at home with my parents—why I don't regret it

In 2012, I graduated from college and got a job at Google. I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, which is consistently ranked as one of the most expensive places in the U.S., and my Asian parents always said that renting was a waste of money. So after I finished school, it just made sense for me to live at home while I got on my feet. Even though I planned to get my own place at some point, I ended up living at home for 12 years. When I moved out this past December, I had $400,000 saved and invested from both my 9-to-5 income and earnings as an entrepreneur. While it wasn't the path I anticipated, it was one of the best decisions I ever made. Here's why I don't regret it:

1. I wasn't bombarded with bills

Living at home, I didn't have to worry about bills, car payments, or rent. At Google, they even provided a shuttle service to work and sometimes clothes. In my early 20s, my meals were split 50/50 between my parent's cooking and the Google cafeterias. As I got older, I did the majority of my cooking and grocery shopping, often buying in bulk from Costco. Without these expenses, I found that I was more thoughtful about the financial habits I wanted to establish, without struggling to make ends meet or going into debt.

2. I became a pro at managing my money

I'm lucky to have family members who are knowledgeable about money, including my dad, who is a financial advisor and insurance agent. Their biggest piece of advice was "don't let your money just sit in a bank." So I joined a financial wellness group, created a consistent budget, and set up three emergency funds (with three to six months of expenses) in high-yield savings accounts and credit unions. Using Vanguard founder John Bogle's 10 investing principles, I learned to invest in stocks, bonds, and ETFs. I also maxed out my retirement contributions at work.

3. I learned to prioritize self-care

There were times when living at home took a toll on my mental health, but I made a real effort to prioritize self-care and personal growth. I allocated about a third of my annual budget to things like a gym membership, weekly therapy sessions, self-help books, and a career coach to bolster my overall well-being.

4. I was able to pivot to a new career

Like so many people in the tech industry, I was burned out in my job. So in 2017, I left Google and the 9-to-5 grind, to focus on what I was really passionate about. In 2018, I started teaching yoga, and five years later, I pivoted to another passion of mine: music. I opened Claudia's Music Studio in 2021 and have been happily teaching full-time ever since. In the winter of 2022, most of my students were on break. With time to spare, I found myself visiting my local Costco store a few times a week. I got to know the staff, and one of the managers jokingly said: "You're always here, you should do something on social media." Inspired, I started an Instagram account called Costco Claudia. I try on the latest Costco styles and have 183,000 followers and counting. It's grown from a fun hobby into something of a new career path.

5. I got to choose a home that is right for me