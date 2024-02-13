Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sempra is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Iron Mountain's year-to-date stock performance.

Iron Mountain: "It's a stock that I've liked for a long time. The yield's only 4%, why? Because the stock's gone up so much. I reiterate that I like the stock."

Toyota's year-to-date stock performance.

Toyota: "This is a very tough one to be able to come in and buy stock up $5, but I will tell you that I think Toyota is going higher. Buy some and then wait for it to come down."

Dick's Sporting Goods' year-to-date stock performance.

Dick's Sporting Goods: "...Wait for it to come down, I hate a parabolic move, and that's exactly what you're getting there. I don't like it straight up, so wait."

Rockwell Automation's year-to-date stock performance.

Rockwell Automation: "Rockwell is in the penalty box. That was a miserable quarter. I can't recommend a stock that just had a bad quarter."

Joby Aviation's year-to-date stock performance.

Joby Aviation: "They've got to come closer to profitability, they really do. They're so far from profitability I cannot recommend them. It's just too painful."

Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir: "I think that Palantir quarter was good, I know the stock is straight up, I would like it to come in a little, but it might not."

Sempra's year-to-date stock performance.

Sempra: "I like Sempra very, very much. And, you know, it's come down here to the point where you can get a good yield and some growth. I would actually pull the trigger and buy that stock right here [buy, buy, buy]."

Dutch Bros' year-to-date stock performance.

Dutch Bros: "I need to see a good quarter."

