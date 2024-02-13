European markets set for cautious open with earnings, U.S. inflation in focus
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European markets are set for a cautious open on Tuesday, as investors assess incoming corporate earnings reports and a key U.S. inflation print.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed the Monday session 0.5% higher, as markets around the world posted gains, with Japan's Nikkei 225 since briefly crossing the 38,000 mark for the first time since 1990 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average stateside closing at a fresh record high.
On Tuesday, all eyes will turn to the U.S. January consumer price index due out at 1:30 p.m. London time, which will be closely watched by the Federal Reserve as policymakers, deliberate over the trajectory of interest rates.
Headline inflation is expected to come in at 0.2% month-on-month and 2.9% annually, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. Core prices — which exclude volatile food and energy components — are expected to have risen 0.3% in January and 3.7% from the previous year.
Back in Europe, the ZEW economic sentiment survey for Germany and the euro zone is due at 10 a.m. London time.
The regional Stoxx index has recorded a muted February so far, following a strong end to January. That's despite big movements in individual stocks, as company results roll in. This week will see reporting from several major European businesses, including Heineken, Airbus, Renault, NatWest and Commerzbank.
Investors may pay particular attention to consumer stocks and what they suggest about the strength of certain economies, as central banks monitor the state of growth and inflation.
Tui smashes earnings estimates on robust travel demand
German travel giant TUI on Tuesday posted a quarterly operating profit of 6 million euros ($6.46 million) on the back of upbeat travel demand.
The swing to profit vastly outstripped an analyst consensus forecast for a 102 million euro loss, according to LSEG data. For the same quarter last year, Europe's largest travel operator posted a 153 million euro net loss.
The group's fiscal first-quarter revenue came in at a record 4.3 billion euros, up by 15% from the previous year, driven by higher demand at increased prices and rates.
"We are on track, we are gaining customers and we are growing. We are accelerating our transformation quarter by quarter. We have goals that we are consistently implementing," TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel said in a statement.
"In a persistently challenging environment, people's high willingness to travel ensures strong economic development in all areas of the Group."
Tui expects to record growth in operating profit of at least 25% across the 2024 financial year and is targeting a compound annual growth rate of 7-10% over the medium term.
- Elliot Smith
Here are the opening calls
— Amala Balakrishner
