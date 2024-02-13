European markets set for cautious open with earnings, U.S. inflation in focus

A TV presenter gets ready for the daily reporting from the floor of the German share price index DAX at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15, 2023.

LONDON — European markets are set for a cautious open on Tuesday, as investors assess incoming corporate earnings reports and a key U.S. inflation print.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed the Monday session 0.5% higher, as markets around the world posted gains, with Japan's Nikkei 225 since briefly crossing the 38,000 mark for the first time since 1990 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average stateside closing at a fresh record high.

On Tuesday, all eyes will turn to the U.S. January consumer price index due out at 1:30 p.m. London time, which will be closely watched by the Federal Reserve as policymakers, deliberate over the trajectory of interest rates.

Headline inflation is expected to come in at 0.2% month-on-month and 2.9% annually, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. Core prices — which exclude volatile food and energy components — are expected to have risen 0.3% in January and 3.7% from the previous year.

Back in Europe, the ZEW economic sentiment survey for Germany and the euro zone is due at 10 a.m. London time.

The regional Stoxx index has recorded a muted February so far, following a strong end to January. That's despite big movements in individual stocks, as company results roll in. This week will see reporting from several major European businesses, including Heineken, Airbus, Renault, NatWest and Commerzbank.

Investors may pay particular attention to consumer stocks and what they suggest about the strength of certain economies, as central banks monitor the state of growth and inflation.