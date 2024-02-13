3 crucial ways to make yourself happier, according to a psychologist from Finland—the happiest country in the world

For six years and counting, Finland has been the happiest country in the world. But it's a common misconception to think the people there are simply born with a positive outlook on life, says Frank Martela, a Finnish psychology researcher and philosopher. "It would be more accurate to say that Finland is the country that has the least unhappy people in the world," Martela tells CNBC Make It. That's largely due to three tenets, common in Finnish society, that help foster happiness, Martela says: A strong sense of community and relatedness Doing good deeds for other people Finding a clear purpose for oneself Here's why they're so "crucial," and how to incorporate them into your daily life, according to Martela.

Community, charity and a clear purpose

"Having people around you who care about you, and whom you care about, makes people happy," Martela says. "Luckily, that can be true even in very dire material conditions." Even without a stable home, people can find happiness by hanging out with friends, visiting families and connecting with others over card games or other fun activities, studies show. As for doing good deeds for other people, a 2023 Ohio State University study of 122 people with anxiety, depression and stress found that performing acts of kindness for others gave them a greater sense of life satisfaction and happiness. These can be small actions, like telling someone they look great today — or bigger ones, like helping out a colleague on a project or buying a thoughtful gift for a loved one. "When you help someone, when you [have a] positive impact on others, your own happiness and sense of meaningfulness increases," says Martela. "In situations of crisis, opportunities to help each other are typically plenty, and this helps also to build a sense of solidarity." Finding your "purpose" may be the hardest of the three. If you're unsure about this one, make a list of what makes you happy in life," Harvard University visiting scholar Suneel Gupta advised in his recent book "Everyday Dharma: 8 Essential Practices For Finding Success and Joy in Everything You Do." Then, figure out what ties those things together. "[A] strong sense of purpose also makes it easier to tolerate bad conditions," Martela says. "In fact, focusing on changing those conditions is one obvious source of purpose that could animate the person and help to find meaning in their present situation."

Institutions play a big role in Finland's happiness