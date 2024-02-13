Shopify President says international business is a 'massive area of growth'

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday how the e-commerce platform is bolstering its global business.

"International is a massive area of growth for us," Finkelstein said. "So not only can any brand of all sizes use Shopify, but once they start selling with us, we want to make it default global, meaning we want their customer base to be global."

Finkelstein said Shopify has tools that make it as easy for companies to sell internationally as it is locally, saying these processes really matter in the "new global paradigm." The company's clients include Japanese liquor retailer Suntory and Swedish athletic shoe brand On Running, he said.

Shopify has also expanded its customer base beyond smaller merchants, serving brands such as Everlane, Nike Strength and Oscar de la Renta, he added. The company is also focused on business-to-business sales, working with wholesalers such as HVAC outfit Carrier .

"One of the things that has changed is that there's all these new ramps into Shopify now, which means more business across more industries, whether is luxury or it's, you know, companies that have every day T-shirts," Finkelstein said.

Shopify reported quarterly earnings before Tuesday's open, beating Wall Street's expectations but sending shares down due to mixed guidance for the current period.