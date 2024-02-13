K2 Space, a startup with SpaceX veterans building monster satellites, raises $50 million

Los Angeles-based startup K2 Space raised $50 million in new funding as the company works to build monster satellites to match the massive rockets that are coming to market.

Nearly two years since founding, K2 co-founders and brothers CEO Karan Kunjur and Chief Technology Officer Neel Kunjur expect to launch their first satellite on a demonstration mission later this year.

The company's latest fundraiser was led by tech investor Brad Gerstner's Altimeter Capital and adds to the $8.5 million in seed funding it raised from investors including First Round Capital and Republic Capital. K2 declined to specify its valuation after the most recent round.

"This round is effectively built for the demand that we're seeing for launching constellations of the Mega class satellites," Karan Kunjur told CNBC.

K2's Mega class satellite bus — the physical structure of a spacecraft that provides power, movement and more — is sized to fit in "heavy" and "super heavy" rockets. Some of those rockets are currently in operation, such as SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets or United Launch Alliance's Vulcan, and some are expected to come to market in the coming years, including SpaceX's Starship, Blue Origin's New Glenn and more.