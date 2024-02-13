Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Robinhood, Airbnb, MGM Resorts and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Robinhood Markets — Shares jumped 8% after the trading platform posted a surprise earnings and revenue beat. Robinhood reported 3 cents in earnings per share, versus analysts' expectations of a loss of 1 cent per share, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $471 million, topping the $457 million expected by analysts. Lyft — The ride-hailing operator saw its shares soar 16% in extended trading after it reported strong fourth-quarter results and gave better-than-expected guidance. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents for the fourth quarter, topping analysts' estimates of 8 cents, according to LSEG. Revenue of $1.22 billion was in line with analysts' expectations. GoDaddy — Shares slid 2% in after-hours trading after the internet domain company reported fourth-quarter results. GoDaddy said its total revenue was $1.1 billion, up 6% year over year. Akamai Technologies — The cloud computing company's shares fell more than 3% after reporting mixed quarterly results. Earnings came in above analysts' estimates, while revenue missed expectations. Management is also guiding for adjusted earnings growth of 7% to 11% for the full year, compared to analysts' estimates of 10.1%, per LSEG. MGM Resorts — Shares dropped nearly 4% despite the casino operator beating on both top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. Although MGM's China segment handily beat expectations, the U.S. regional casino segment suffered from effects of a strike in Detroit and labor costs. Zillow Group — Shares of the real estate marketplace rose 3% after hours following the company's fourth-quarter financial update. Zillow posted adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $474 million, beating analysts' estimates of 12 cents per share on revenue of $452 million, according to LSEG. IAC — The media company stock jumped 3.5%. The company's revenue of $1.06 billion in the fourth quarter was in line with consensus estimates, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at $157 million, which was higher than analysts' estimates of $125 million, per StreetAccount. Upstart — Shares tumbled 22%. The online lender reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, which was narrower than the 14 cent per share loss analysts expected, according to LSEG. Revenue of $140 million for the quarter beat analysts' estimates of $135 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands — The stock fell around 2% after it guided toward weaker-than-expected revenue in the first quarter. The golf company forecasts first-quarter revenue to be between $1.14 billion and $1.16 billion, whereas analysts polled by LSEG had expected $1.22 billion. Airbnb — Shares slipped 4% even as the vacation lodging company beat the Street's expectations on revenue. In the fourth quarter, Airbnb reported $2.22 billion in revenue, while analysts predicted $2.17 billion, per LSEG. Instacart — The grocery delivery stock inched up less than 1%. Instacart announced late Tuesday that it would lay off roughly 250 employees, or about 7% of its workforce. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $803 million, slightly below analysts' expectations for $804 billion, per LSEG. DaVita — The health-care company rose 4% after reporting an earnings and revenue beat for the fourth quarter. DaVita posted earnings of $1.87 per share, excluding items, on $3.15 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by FactSet had estimated $1.63 in earnings per share on $3.01 billion in revenue. Angi — The home services platform surged 7% in extended trading after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. Angi reported a loss of 1 cent per share, versus analysts' forecast of a loss of 2 cents per share, according to FactSet. Revenue came in below estimates. — CNBC's Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel and Darla Mercado contributed reporting.