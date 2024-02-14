Founder of $1 billion startup shares her No. 1 piece of advice—you already 'have everything you need' to follow it

Don't let other people's judgments drain your faith in yourself, especially when it comes to pursuing big ideas.

That's advice from Gregg Renfrew, who knows something about becoming successful by sticking to her convictions: Her clean beauty startup Beautycounter was most recently valued at $1 billion, as of April 2021.

Beautycounter came a long way in a decade's time. After founding it in 2011, Renfrew picked fights with a massive beauty industry led by much larger competitors, lobbying for tighter regulation and calling out potentially harmful chemicals used by many of her rivals. "Everyone thought I was crazy," Renfrew, the company's CEO, tells CNBC Make It.

Instead, Beautycounter gained enough attention and sales to help the business grow into a billion-dollar brand. "People so often don't move ahead with bold and courageous plans and ideas because they allow others to tell them that it's not possible," says Renfrew. "I'm here to tell you it is possible."

Everyone experiences self-doubt and criticism. In some ways, humans are wired to be naysayers as a way of avoiding unnecessary risks, research shows. But ultimately, you need to build your confidence to be successful, Renfrew says.

Self-confidence can help give you the push to take the sort of calculated risks associated with bold ideas, like launching a new business or attempting a big career move. Trust your instinct enough to know when it's time to jump in with both feet, says Renfrew.

"You genuinely have everything you need to be successful, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise," she says. "Don't allow for other people's points of view [to cause] you to doubt yourself."