Black Americans still face 'disproportionately steep hurdles' to homeownership, expert says

Homeownership is out of reach for many Americans — especially for Black Americans.

In the country's largest metropolitan areas, Black people own a disproportionately small share of homes relative to population size, according to a new report from LendingTree.

In 2022, Black people made up an average of 14.99% of the population across the 50 largest metropolitan areas of the U.S., but owned an average of 10.15% of owner-occupied homes in such places, the report found. Those figures are roughly flat from 2021.

"Relatively speaking, Black people don't own that many homes," said Jacob Channel, a senior economist at LendingTree who authored the study.

More from Personal Finance:

New student loan payment plan may help borrowers become homeowners

Renters are most exposed to climate hazards in these two states

If you win a Super Bowl bet, the IRS is a 'silent partner,' expert says

In Memphis, Tennessee, Black people make up nearly half the population, the largest share among all metros in the study. But they only own about 36% of homes in the area, LendingTree found.

LendingTree analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey with one-year estimates. The study ranks the nation's 50 largest metropolitan statistical areas by the difference between the percentage of owner-occupied homes in a metro owned by those who identify as Black and the share of an area's population that identifies as Black.