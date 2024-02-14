Brexit Britain has 'significantly underperformed' other advanced economies, Goldman Sachs says

Pro-EU demonstrators protest outside Parliament against Brexit on the fourth anniversary of Britain's official departure from the European Union in London, United Kingdom on January 31, 2024.

LONDON — Post-Brexit Britain has "significantly underperformed" other advanced economies since the 2016 EU referendum, according to new analysis from Goldman Sachs, which aims to quantify the economic cost of the Leave vote.

In a note last week entitled "The Structural and Cyclical Costs of Brexit," the Wall Street bank estimates that the U.K. economy grew 5% less over the past eight years than other comparable countries.

The true hit to the British economy could be anywhere from 4% to 8% of real gross domestic product (GDP), however, the bank said, acknowledging the difficulties of extracting the impact of Brexit from other simultaneous economic events including the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 energy crisis. Real GDP is a growth metric that has been adjusted for inflation.

Goldman Sachs attributed the economic shortfall to three key factors: reduced trade; weaker business investment; and labor shortages as a result of lower immigration from the EU.

The U.K. voted 52% to 48% to leave the EU on June 23, 2016, but officially exited the union on Jan. 31, 2020.

Over that period until today, U.K. goods trade has underperformed other advanced economies by around 15% since the Leave vote, according to the bank's estimates, while business investment has fallen "notably short" of pre-referendum levels.