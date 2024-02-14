There are 3 crucial facts you should know before entering a marriage contract, says celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser

As a divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser has represented Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Ariana Grande. Celebrity or not, she says, most people make the same mistake when entering a marriage: they don't understand it's a legal contract.

And, like with any legal contract, you'll want to know what getting out of it looks like.

"The biggest mistake you can make is not knowing the laws in your state," Wasser, who is the chief of divorce evolution at Divorce.com, says.

"The fact is you're entering into a contract when you get married. If you don't know the laws regarding your assets, or what you make, earn, create during marriage that, to me, is a big problem."

Here are three questions you could and should just Google before getting married, according to Wasser. But keep in mind that state laws are complex and rules may apply on where you get married and where you live, if those are different places.