Cramer's Lightning Round: Wait to buy Walgreens

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Marathon Digital's year-to-date stock performance.

Marathon Digital : "These are all Bitcoin plays...I say if you want to own Bitcoin, you should own Bitcoin."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Walgreens' year-to-date stock performance.

Walgreens : "...We are going to wait another quarter, but we do think that it's coming near to where it is bottoming."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon First Watch Restaurant Group's year-to-date stock performance.

First Watch Restaurant Group : "I do not know First Watch."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Zoominfo's year-to-date stock performance.

Zoominfo : "I'm just so torn...I don't know what gets it going, and it drives me crazy. Sometimes you want the good guys to win, and I can't think of a thesis."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Anheuser-Busch's year-to-date stock performance.

Anheuser-Busch : "I like BUD, I like TAP, I like Constellation Brands, but people don't seem to like the beer companies. So I say, look, we own Constellation for the Charitable Trust, that's the one I would go with."

watch now