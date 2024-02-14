Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo leads in early unofficial presidential vote count

Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures after he cast his ballot to vote in the country's presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Bogor on February 14, 2024. Indonesians began voting for a new president on February 14 with Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto the frontrunner to lead Southeast Asia's biggest economy despite concerns over his human rights record.

Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a former army general, appears to have an early unofficial lead in the race to become country's next president, "quick counts" and exit polls show as voting closes.

Prabowo appears to have won a simple majority of ballots cast in Wednesday's elections in the world's third-largest democracy, according to two early independent snap counts based on a sample of votes made available just hours after polls closed Wednesday.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan placed second, with just under a quarter of the votes, while the former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo was third, according to the snap counts released by independent pollsters Indikator Politik and SMRC.

Official results are not due until at least a month later. The winner will replace President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, who is not standing for elections after serving the maximum 10 years.