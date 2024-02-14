Looking for dividend income? Jim Cramer says consider this beverage giant's stock

Shopify : The e-commerce firm reported better-than-expected earnings Tuesday, but its gross margins were a concern for investors. However, Jim Cramer said his interview with the company's president, Harley Finkelstein, indicated Shopify's spending should help its existing customers do more business with the firm. Overall, it was an "unbelievably good quarter," Jim said. "I like it." Coca-Cola : The beverage giant's fourth-quarter earnings met Wall Street expectations, while sales exceeded analyst projections. Organic revenue grew 12% in the quarter. "Those of you who are looking for income without a lot of risk, go to Coca-Cola. I think that stock works its way higher over time," Jim said. Coke's stock carried a dividend yield around 3.1% based on Wednesday's prices. Lyft , Uber : A typo in Lyft's company's earnings report sent its stock on a wild ride in extended trading Tuesday night, but its quarterly earnings were nevertheless strong. Management also said Lyft should generate positive full-year free cash flow in 2024 for the first time. "The way you want to look at Lyft is to say, 'You know what, ride sharing is here to stay and it's benefiting everyone," Jim said, suggesting CEO David Risher's turnaround initiatives were paying off. Meanwhile, Uber announced a $7 billion stock buyback program, which Jim called "really nice." Kraft Heinz : Shares fell more than 5% Wednesday after the Oscar Mayer and Velveeta parent issued fourth-quarter sales below expectations. Organic sales fell 0.7% in the quarter compared with the prior year due to lower volumes. "If you want to look at the worst junk food in a supermarket, it's more likely that it's made by these guys than anybody else, so give me a break," Jim said. Robinhood Markets : The stock and cryptocurrency trading app delivered a surprise profit in the fourth quarter, with earnings per share of 3 cents topping the 1-cent loss estimate. "Robinhood is here to stay. It was a very good quarter," Jim said.