Washington D.C. is the 'loneliest city' in America for the second year in a row, says new Chamber of Commerce data

More than 37 million Americans live alone or about 29% of all U.S. households, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey. The covid-19 pandemic helped accelerate the rise of solo living, with 2.4 million more people living alone today than in 2019.

To determine what they call the "loneliest" cities in America — the cities where the most people live alone — the Chamber of Commerce analyzed housing data across more than 170 cities that have a population of at least 150,000. The report looked at the number of one-person households in each city as well as the number of males and females living in one-person households.

Data from the American Community Survey was not available for 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Data for the following cities was not available for 2022, so they were omitted from the analysis: Macon, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Columbus, Georgia; Spokane Valley, Washington and Rancho, California.