This is the No. 1 myth holding most people back from happiness and success, says psychologist

If you're waiting for everything in your life to fall into place so you can be happy, you've got it all wrong.

Eighty-eight percent of adults across the world look for new experiences to make them happy, according to a 2022 report from Oracle. They're setting themselves up for disappointment, because those perfect conditions seldom come to fruition, says Rachel Goldman, a clinical psychologist and professor at New York University.

"Don't wait for that one thing to be happy," Goldman tells CNBC Make It. "I hear people say, when I get a partner, I'll be happy. When I get married, when I get that job, when I lose X amount of weight, I'll be happy."

Instead, find joy in the process of working hard to make those things happen, says Goldman. You're unlikely to find every single moment enjoyable, she adds — but you shouldn't wait until you finally get that promotion to feel happy for yourself, for instance.

Some days, you'll feel happier and more successful than others. Those peaks and dips make it additionally important to find ways to "create your own happiness," notes Goldman.

"Why wait 10 years, five years or even a month when you can make small tweaks now to make yourself feel better?" she adds.