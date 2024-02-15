Ford CEO tells Wall Street to forget Tesla, says 'Pro' business is the future of the auto industry

Ford Motor Co., CEO Jim Farley gives the thumbs up sign before announcing Ford Motor will partner with Chinese-based, Amperex Technology, to build an all-electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, during a press conference in Romulus, Michigan February 13, 2023.

DETROIT – Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley on Thursday urged Wall Street to forget about Tesla and its FSD driver-assistance systems as the future of the auto industry, arguing investors should instead focus on the Detroit automaker's "Pro" fleet business.

Farley compared the unit, which roughly doubled pre-tax earnings last year to $7.2 billion, to where Deere & Co. was seven years ago. The farm equipment maker's stock has increased by about 235% since then.

"If you're looking for the future of the automotive industry, stop looking at FSD and Tesla . Look at Ford Pro. It's got half a million subscribers with 50% gross margin," Farley said during a Wolfe Research conference.

Ford Pro is made up of the automaker's traditional fleet and commercial businesses as well as emerging telematics, logistics and other connective operations for business customers – ranging from local plumbers and electricians to massive corporations. It also includes parts and services for businesses.

Ford expects the Pro unit's pre-tax earnings to increase to between $8 billion and $9 billion this year, the automaker said earlier this month. That compares to earnings expectations for the company's "Blue" traditional business of about $7 billion to $7.5 billion and projected losses in its Model e EV business of $5 billion to $5.5 billion.

Tesla does not break out revenue or earnings from its premium driver-assistance software, marketed as its Full Self Driving Beta, FSD or FSD Beta. Many Wall Street analysts have speculated that such software could bring in tens of billions of dollars per year by 2030.