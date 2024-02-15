Here's how much money you'd have if you invested $1,000 in bitcoin 10 years ago

Bitcoin is flying high again, with the price of a token topping $52,000 Wednesday — the first time that's happened since November 2021. That's a remarkable recovery for the ever-volatile cryptocurrency, which was trading at less than a third of its current value in November 2022.

Back then, the currency had lost more than 75% of its price following the collapse of FTX, the largest cryptocurrency exchange at the time. The price has recovered since, although it's still short of its November 2021 peak of nearly $69,000. The recent rise in price is largely related to the Jan. 11 launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which allow everyday investors to buy a stake in bitcoin on regulated stock exchanges rather than cryptocurrency exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission's approval makes it easier to invest in bitcoin, while also lending legitimacy to an industry plagued by scandal. Bitcoin's approval has seemingly attracted renewed investor interest, as the value of all bitcoin in circulation exceeded $1 trillion for the first time since 2021 on Wednesday.

How much $1,000 invested in bitcoin is worth, based on purchase date

If you had invested $1,000 in bitcoin one, five or 10 years ago, here's how much your money would be worth now. CNBC's calculations are based on the token's price of $51,793 as Feb. 14.

If you had put $1,000 into bitcoin a year ago, it would have grown by 133% and be worth around $2,331 as of Feb. 14.

as of Feb. 14. If you had invested $1,000 into bitcoin five years ago, the investment would have grown by 1,352% and be worth around $14,524 as of Feb. 14.

as of Feb. 14. If you had bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin 10 years ago, it would have grown by 7,644% and be worth around $77,443 as of Feb. 14. And if you bought bitcoin on Jan. 11, when the ETFs launched, a $1,000 investment would now be worth $1,113.

Do your research before investing