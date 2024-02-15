Space

Intuitive Machines stock spikes as lunar company's first moon mission begins

thumbnail
Michael Sheetz@in/michaeljsheetz@thesheetztweetz
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • Shares of Intuitive Machines spiked on Thursday, as the space company began its first mission to the moon's surface.
  • A SpaceX rocket launched Intuitive Machines' IM-1 mission successfully.
  • The company went public via a SPAC merger last year and, despite nearly doubling so far this year, trades at about half the stock's debut price.

In this article

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Nova-C lander for the IM-1 mission launches from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 1:05 a.m. EDT on February 15, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Paul Hennessy | Anadolu | Getty Images

Shares of Intuitive Machines spiked in early trading on Thursday, as the space company began its first mission to the moon's surface earlier in the morning.

A SpaceX rocket launched Intuitive's IM-1 mission successfully. The cargo lunar lander, loaded with research, is headed for the moon and Intuitive expects to make a landing attempt next week.

Intuitive's stock rose as much 25% in trading before pairing gains to trade about 14% up from its previous close at $4.98 a share. The company went public via a SPAC merger last year and, despite nearly doubling so far this year, trades at about half the stock's debut price.

Before the launch, Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus told CNBC that shareholders should be reassured that "we built resiliency into our business so that we're not a one-off kind of company that built a lunar lander and is going to throw it to the moon."

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

"You could make money a whole lot of ways – but this isn't just about making money. It's about achieving something while running a business and innovating," he said.

Here's why the U.S., China, India, Japan and others are rushing back to the moon
watch now
VIDEO15:0415:04
Here's why the U.S., China, India, Japan and others are rushing back to the moon
Tech