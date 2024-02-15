Investing in Space: The role of Starlink in limiting space debris

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

For even the most accomplished satellite operators, losing 100 satellites in a year would represent wiping out most, if not all, of their current fleet.

But – in the latest edition of "SpaceX is the industry exception, not the rule" – the company's recent announcement that it will de-orbit 100 Starlink satellites is a different story. For one, that number represents about 2% of the Starlink satellites launched to date. And, at SpaceX's current rates, they're able to produce and launch replacement satellites in about two weeks time.

More importantly, in the ongoing conversation about space debris: SpaceX has a distinct incentive to make sure any faulty Starlink satellites don't end up in the future path of its own rockets and spacecraft. The company's launching more than ever already and can't afford to create hazards for itself in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX emphasized that the Starlink satellites it's removing – first-generation spacecraft – are still "serving users effectively" but are being decommissioned because of a "common issue" that "could increase the probability of failure in the future."

The company's already experienced how unpredictable operating a mass number of satellites in low Earth orbit can be, having lost a batch of satellites to a solar storm two years ago. SpaceX has also intentionally brought down over 400 satellites to date.

Even as the subsectors of satellite tracking and servicing emerge, SpaceX's decision to intentionally roast a bunch of money-making spacecraft also serves as a good opportunity to revisit an open question: "How do you incentivize governments to clean up their junk?"

Brian Weeden, a director at Secure World Foundation, posed that question to me last year and I have yet to come across an answer. For companies, whether they're launching rockets or operating satellites, minimizing debris is necessary since you're keeping your marketplace clean and avoiding potential fines, or even blocked access, from regulators.

Governments don't have the same incentive, with Weeden pointing to the decades of discarded rocket bodies and defunct satellites as evidence that nation states are the biggest culprits of leaving trash in orbit.

Meanwhile SpaceX is setting a new precedent, even simply in the sheer volume of satellites it's cleaning up here. Whether you interpret SpaceX's motivation as altruistic or self-serving, proactive de-orbiting should be the global standard.