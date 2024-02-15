Stock futures are little changed as investors digest more earnings news: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on February 14, 2024 in New York City.

Stock futures are were little changed on Thursday night as investors attempt to carry forward the broader market's strong momentum.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 27 points, or 0.07%. S&P futures inched up 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 37 points, or 0.2%.

Several stocks reporting quarterly results posted major moves in after-hours trading. Shares of food delivery service DoorDash dropped 8.5% on a wider-than-expected loss, while digital advertising company Trade Desk popped about 18.9% after topping analysts' fourth-quarter revenue estimates and offering an upbeat outlook for the first quarter. Shares of semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials also jumped 12% on positive earnings results.

Investors have spent the week assessing the direction of the U.S. economy, particularly after this week's hotter-than-expected inflation data and a surprisingly steep decline in January retail sales, which may indicate further weakness in consumer spending. The three major indexes ended Thursday's trading session in the green, with the S&P 500 notching yet another record high, maintaining its level above 5,000.

So far this week, the broad market index is up by less than 0.1%. The Dow, meanwhile, is 0.3% higher for the week after raking in its biggest one-day loss since March 2023 on Tuesday. The Nasdaq, however, is lower by 0.53%.

Investors are also eyeing Treasury yields, which fell on Thursday.

"It is not all bad news," Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial, said about the yield levels. "Market expectations and Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy projections have become closer aligned, alleviating a source of market volatility. Furthermore, better-than-expected economic data has been a driving force of the market's repricing of rate cuts, reducing the likelihood of a hard-landing scenario."

Producer price index data, which measures prices on final demand items, will be released Friday morning.