Judge in Trump Georgia election case considers whether to disqualify DA Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at a press conference next to prosecutor Nathan Wade after a grand jury brought back indictments against former president Donald Trump and his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results, in Atlanta on Aug. 14, 2023.

A Georgia judge presiding over criminal charges against Donald Trump heard arguments Thursday about whether to disqualify the district attorney leading the election interference case against the former president.

The hearing centers on allegations from one of Trump's co-defendants that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade personally benefited from their romantic relationship.

An attorney for the D.A. kicked off the hearing by accusing a defense lawyer of making "legally meritless" and "factually unsupported" allegations in a prior hearing.

The state's attorney, Adam Abbate, called for a hearing on whether to sanction that lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant, for her "lack of candor."

Abbate said Merchant's "egregious" misrepresentations related to her claims about the testimony that will be offered in Thursday's hearing by Wade's former divorce lawyer, Terrence Bradley.

Trump is not present at the hearing in Fulton County Superior Court. He instead is in New York City, attending a separate hearing in the hush money criminal case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney.

Willis and Wade have admitted the relationship, though they adamantly deny that it presents a conflict of interest warranting their disqualification from the case.

But Judge Scott McAfee on Monday denied Willis' efforts to cancel the evidentiary hearing, saying he believed " it's possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification."

Those remarks came during a hearing on Willis' bid to quash motions from defendant Michael Roman, who first asked to dismiss the indictment and disqualify Willis due to her alleged personal and financial conflicts.

The filing cited Wade's divorce proceedings, which were under seal at the time, saying they showed him and Willis traveling together to "vacation destinations" and buying cruise tickets.

Willis has called Roman's allegations "factually inaccurate, unsupported, and malicious."

The D.A. has charged Trump and 18 others over their alleged efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia's 2020 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal counts. A number of Trump's co-defendants have already struck plea deals with prosecutors.