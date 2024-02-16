Big Tech’s next key market is India. Here’s how four Club portfolio names are playing it

Just days after delivering a stellar quarter, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was on a whirlwind speaking tour throughout India. The goal: Embed the AI leader's technology in the world's most populous country. Among the initiatives announced from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi were plans to train two million Indians with AI skills by 2025, a partnership with an AI start-up targeting local languages, and more support for female coders and developers. It all followed a commitment by Microsoft in January to train 100,000 developers in India on the latest artificial intelligence tools. Microsoft's AI tour last week is part of a much larger strategy to tap India's fast-growing economy, and for good reason. Dubbed by some analysts as the "next China," the country has a massive runway for growth , with a young and growing population that's becoming wealthier. As Indians move up the socioeconomic ladder, so will demand for goods and services — the kind Microsoft sells. Fellow mega-caps (and Club stocks) Apple , Amazon and Alphabet have taken notice. On top of the demographic tailwinds, India enables these companies to also diversify their supply chains. This is a big deal after an over-reliance on China led to major snags amid the Covid pandemic, which hit the bottom line of many firms. The Indian market also represents a largely untapped market that will diversify revenue streams. Wall Street is bullish on the moves. Morgan Stanley chief Asia economist Chetan Ahya recently called India "the best domestic demand alpha opportunity in Asia," with the greatest chance of outperforming rival economies. "A virtuous growth cycle is unfolding," Ahya said in a note last month. Separately, in a December research note, Bernstein analysts forecasted India's gross domestic product to join the ranks of the United States and China, surpassing $10 trillion within the next decade. Microsoft builds tech hub Microsoft planted its flag in India decades ago and currently has 11 offices and nearly 18,000 workers in the country. The company offers its cloud computing services throughout the region for a wide array of clients, ranging from government agencies to local startups and other businesses. Microsoft has three data centers there to do so, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Puna, and is developing another one near the city of Hyderabad, where Nadella was raised. The company's latest announcements are aimed at helping create an AI tech hub in India. The training, part of an existing partnership with the country's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is focused on educating workers in rural areas to curb steepening inequality as AI automates more jobs. Investing Club portfolio analyst Zev Fima said Nadella's recent AI initiative was a "smart move," even if shares aren't seeing a material upside yet. "This early move by Microsoft helps ensure it can secure a well-trained labor force as it look to expand further into what increasingly appears to be the next major growth market in the age of artificial intelligence," he said. Fima added: "Moreover, even if these 2 million people don't work directly for Microsoft ... having them trained on a Microsoft AI stack stands to benefit Microsoft [because] wherever they do end up working will likely utilize Microsoft's offerings in someway such as leveraging the [company's] Azure Cloud." Apple sees huge opportunity Apple opened its first retail stores in India last year, with CEO Tim Cook describing the country as a "huge opportunity." Although most iPhones are made in China, Apple is expanding its production to India. Foxconn Technology , a major supplier, invested over $1.5 billion in an Indian construction project to meet "operational needs," according to Taiwanese securities filings in November. Media reports also indicated that Foxconn is developing new facilities in Tamil Nadu, India. We welcome Apple's expansion into India. China accounts for nearly 20% of the company's sales, and management wants to diversify its sources of revenue (and its supply chain) and not rely too heavily on an uncertain Chinese economy, where headwinds include a competitive smartphone market, tepid consumer spending, and worries over the government banning iPhones for its workers. Amazon increases investments Amazon started operations in India back in 2013. At that point, the company was mostly selling books in the country. The tech behemoth has captured a large share of India's competitive e-commerce market since then, with more than 100 million customers across business sectors, including grocery and music streaming. It's been one of the biggest vendors in the region over the past several years, rivaling giants like Walmart subsidiary Flipkart. Over the summer, India became Amazon's first market in Asia to launch its dedicated virtual cargo airline , dubbed Amazon Air. This allows the company to ship packages to customers throughout India while having control of delivery times and costs. In June, Amazon said it would take its investments in India to $26 billion by 2030, adding $6.5 billion in new planned investments to the $12.9 billion already announced for cloud unit Amazon Web Services. We're upbeat about Amazon's efforts, but management must keep control of expenses. The company's recent quarterly results showed serious progress on margins. Improved fulfillment center networks, efficiency initiatives, and easing inflationary factors likely helped boost results. Google makes big committments Google parent Alphabet also joined the party. In 2020, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who was also born in India, said the company would invest $10 billion there over the next five to seven years. The firm later opened a global fintech center in India's western state of Gujarat. At the time, Google said teams will be working in the region to support various operations like its payment service GPay with the multi-billion dollar investment. Alphabet said in October it will expand production for its Pixel smartphones to India , which are slated for release this year. Google's efforts in India aren't likely a material tailwind for shares in the near term. It is a step in the right direction to tap into and capitalize on what could be a very lucrative market. It's the right move, not only to ensure that Microsoft isn't an unchallenged AI player in India, but also because of the advertising opportunity. This is Alphabet's bread and butter and should grow as the middle class expands, along with consumer buying power in the region. 