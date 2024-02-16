European stocks extend gains at open; UK retail sales better than expected; NatWest posts profit beat

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.45%, with mining stocks 1.7% higher.

LONDON — European stocks opened higher on Friday, coming off the back of two positive sessions that have taken it back toward its recent record highs.

U.K. retail sales came in stronger than expected, in a much-needed glimmer of light for the economy which data Thursday showed has entered a technical recession.

Sales rose by 3.4% month on month, according to the Office for National Statistics, higher than the 1.5% growth forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It was the biggest monthly rise since April 2021, and follows a record fall in December which hammered retailers during the key holiday month.

The earnings flow slowed Friday, though bank NatWest posted a 20% increase in full-year pre-tax profit, ahead of expectations, and a dip in its net interest margin. Shares opened 1% lower.

In Asia-Pacific, stocks were broadly higher as Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a fresh 34-year high as investors bet that the weak economy will cause the central bank to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

In the U.S., stock futures were mixed after the S&P 500 closed at a record high. U.S. producer price data is due Friday.