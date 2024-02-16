Here's how to reduce your health-care costs during Medicare Advantage open enrollment

Certain retirees can now change their health coverage during Medicare Advantage open enrollment, which runs until March 31.

Medicare Advantage is health coverage provided through private companies that are paid by Medicare to cover your benefits.

If you're already on a Medicare Advantage plan, you can take advantage of the open enrollment period to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or drop your Medicare Advantage plan and switch to original Medicare and perhaps also a separate Medicare drug plan. (Original Medicare includes Parts A and B for inpatient hospital stays and outpatient care.)

One of the biggest reasons Medicare beneficiaries may want to switch coverage is costs.

Recent research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute suggests that retirees may need to have substantial sums set aside to cover health care costs in retirement — up to $413,000 in one "extreme case" for a couple covered by Medigap with high prescription drug expenditures to cover 90% of their costs.

However, those enrolled in Medicare Advantage may need lower savings targets, the research found. For example, couples may need to have just $189,000 saved to have a 90% chance of covering their retirement health care costs.

There are potential drawbacks to Medicare Advantage, the research notes, particularly because those plans tend to have limited networks or require approval before covering certain medications or services.

While those six-figure estimates may sound intimidating, a better way to plan for health care costs in retirement is as an annual cash flow need, rather than lump sum savings, according to physician and certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, the founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We need to look at this year to year instead of trying to predict 30 years of costs," said McClanahan, who is also a member of the CNBC FA Council.

Medicare open enrollment periods can be an opportunity to identify potential ways to save.