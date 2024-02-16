Jailed Putin opponent Alexei Navalny has died, Russian media says

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a courtroom of the Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony during a hearing of an appeal against his nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March after being found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court, in Moscow on May 17, 2022.

Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, Russian state news agency Tass reported on Friday, citing the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence.

The prison service reportedly said the cause of Navalny's death was still to be established.

Alexey Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh said in a Google-translated update on the X social media platform that "We don't have any confirmation of this yet. Alexey's lawyer is now flying to Kharp. As soon as we have any information, we will report it."

Navalny was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics and had been serving a 19-year jail term.

Navalny "felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness," Interfax reported, citing a statement from the office for the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region.

The statement said "all the necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but did not yield positive results." It added that an ambulance was called and emergency doctors later confirmed Navalny's death.

The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug region said Friday on Telegram that it is organizing a procedural check into the death of Navalny, according to a Google-translated post.

