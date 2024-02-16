Ukraine withdrawing some troops from Avdiivka, sends in elite unit; Zelenskyy heads to Berlin and Paris

Ukrainian military soldiers fire from the MT-12 or 2A29 gun "Rapira" is a Soviet smoothbore 100-mm anti-tank gun on December 7, 2023 in Avdiivka, Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from some areas of the eastern town of Avdiivka to seek better positions after months of intense combat.

Military spokesperson Dmytro Lykhoviy said in televised remarks that one of Ukraine's most renowned fighting units, the Third Assault Brigade, had been scrambled to Avdiivka as reinforcement, according to Reuters.

The city lies just north of the regional center of Donetsk, and capturing it is critical to Russia's goal of securing total control of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which make up the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Moscow has devoted substantial battlefield resources to encircling and capturing the city, and Ukraine's dwindling supply lines have left its forces vulnerable.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday, the Third Assault Brigade confirmed it was "urgently redeployed to strengthen Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka area," and describe the situation there as "hell," according to a Google translation.

"We are forced to fight at 360 degrees against new and new brigades that the enemy is bringing in," Commander Andriy Biletskyi was quoted as saying, while the post described the situation as "threatening and unstable."

"The enemy continues the active rotation of its troops, and throws new forces and means into the city," it added.

— Elliot Smith