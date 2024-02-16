People are moving out of cities with poor air quality — but many end up facing other climate risks

In this article RDFN Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | Getty Images

Air quality and affordability are pushing residents out of 13 metros areas, many on the West Coast. Most of the inbound moves are heading into Sunbelt states like Arizona, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. Yet, movers will confront different climate hazards in those areas, said Fairweather. Much of the Sunbelt "has [a] low air-quality risk but it has high heat risk, high flood risk, high wind risk from things like hurricanes," she said.

'We're already starting to see some shifts'

People are responding to the danger of climate-related risks, Jeremy Porter, head of climate implications research for First Street Foundation, a nonprofit organization in New York, previously told CNBC. "We're already starting to see some shifts in population where people, as they can, they're moving away from risk and the people that can't afford to move away from risk are stuck in those risky areas," said Porter. When looking at moving trends within counties and cities from 2000 to 2020 paired with flood risks, researchers at First Street Foundation noticed clear signals of people moving away from areas exposed to flooding.

In total, there are more than 2.9 million census blocks or neighborhoods in the U.S. that have levels of flood risk that are above the "tipping point," or when flood risks begin to outweigh the area's benefits, like job markets or proximity to the coast. Nearly 818,000 neighborhoods in the U.S. experienced a population decline of more than 9 million people from 2000 to 2020, First Street found. Additionally, more than 3.2 million (35.5%) of those residents said they left specifically because of the flood risk.

'I personally was impacted by air quality'

Over 85% of homes in 13 major cities are highly exposed to poor air quality; nine are in California and the rest are spread out in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, Redfin found. "I personally was impacted by air quality," Fairweather said. She and her family used to live in Seattle, before the Covid-19 pandemic. But in September 2020, a major smoke event in the city due to wildfires motivated her to relocate her family to Wisconsin. While the smoke lasted two weeks in Seattle, Fairweather and her family decided not to move back. "Climate change is definitely a factor and it was like the straw that broke the camel's back," she said. But as with many people, it wasn't the only reason they decided to relocate. On top of the poor air quality, many residents are leaving these areas because they're being priced out; home prices in riskier metros are 65% higher than prices in low risk metros, according to Redfin.

Affordability remains as a priority for movers