Zelenskyy ready to take Donald Trump to Ukraine's front line

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks during the 2024 Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Johannes Simon | Getty Images News | Getty Images

MUNICH, Germany — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was willing to take U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump, a long-time skeptic of Washington's support for Kyiv, to the war-battered front lines of Ukraine. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy on Saturday said that he had already welcomed the Republican frontrunner to see first hand the impact of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but that the decision to come rests in Trump's hands. "I invited him [Trump] publicly, but it depends on his wishes," he said in response to an audience question, asking whether Zelenskyy would ask the Republican frontrunner to come to Kyiv. "If Mr. Trump will come, I'm ready to go with him to the front lines," he added. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Ramped up support for Ukraine

On Friday, Zelenskyy travelled to Germany, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron and signed new bilateral security pacts with their countries. The wartime president is also due to hold talks at the conference with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, among others. It comes at a critical juncture for the war, as Ukrainian troops try to hold back Russian forces closing in on the eastern town of Avdiivka. The European Union earlier this month passed an additional funding bill of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine, overcoming longstanding opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In the U.S., a $95 billion aid package, which includes substantial additional support for Ukraine, faces tough opposition in the House of Representatives after being approved Tuesday by the Democrat-led Senate. U.S. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons told CNBC on Friday that he was "optimistic" that the bill would be approved, albeit with "some back and forth," arguing that support for Ukraine was the U.S.'s best defense against direct combat with Russia.

Navalny death 'murder'