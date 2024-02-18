This airline announced a special flight with a mystery destination—over 1,000 people signed up

Have you ever considered just packing a bag and catching a flight without knowing the destination?

Scandinavian Airlines, a Sweden-based carrier, recently announced the opportunity for members of its EuroBonus loyalty program to book a flight experience they call "Destination Unknown."

In a press release, the airline says that "within minutes" of the announcement on February 12, over 1,000 members signed up for the surprise flight. Registration closed 24 hours later and those selected for the trip had an additional 24 hours to confirm their seat on the plane and make a payment.

The airline is no longer accepting reservations, according to Travel + Leisure.

Instead of money, travelers needed to redeem 30,000 miles for a seat. If someone was selected and didn't have enough miles or points, they could purchase the remaining ones required. The trip will fly from Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 5 and return to the same city on April 8.