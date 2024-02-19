Capital One acquiring Discover Financial Services, report says

Capital One Financial is set to acquire Discover Financial Services , according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The deal could be announced Tuesday, the outlet said, citing sources.

It will be an all-stock deal and Capital One, which already uses Visa and Mastercard networks, plans to keep the Discover brand, the Wall Street Journal said.

The news comes on the back of a Bloomberg News report on Monday that Capital One was considering an acquisition.

CNBC has reached out for comment from both Capital One and Discover.

The merger of the two companies, who are among the largest credit card issuers in the U.S., would expand Capital One's credit-card offerings. The company bought digital concierge service Velocity Black, a premium credit card and luxury market platform, in June of last year.

Shares of Discover are down 1.7% lower for the year, putting the company at a $27.63 billion market cap. Capital One has a market cap of $52.2 billion and shares of the company are up 4.6% in 2024.

The Capital One-Discover merger would be one of the largest deals announced so far this year. Synopsys announced a deal to buy Ansys for $35 billion in January and Diamondback Energy 's $26 billion deal to buy privately held oil and gas producer Endeavor Energy was announced on Feb. 12.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.