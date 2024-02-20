CCTV Script 19/02/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on February 19, 2024.

From the chatbot ChatGPT to the text-to-image model Dall.E, and the recent text-to-video model Sora, OpenAI has seized the spotlight in tech and finance. Despite Sora's video imperfections, Macquarie analysts hail it as a breakthrough, a symbol of new technological frontiers. An industry insider shared with CNBC, "Sora's underlying principles are well understood, but its real-world application faces the twin challenges of data and modeling," highlighting OpenAI's edge in tackling these complex issues with its top-tier academic and engineering talent.

In a recent highlight, sources told The New York Times that OpenAI's valuation has soared to $80 billion, or possibly even more, marking a significant leap from its previous valuation of about $29 billion in less than 10 months. According to the report, the deal was led by venture capital firm Thrive Capital through a tender offer, a method allowing OpenAI employees to liquidate their company shares. Currently, OpenAI has declined to comment. A report by tech data platform CB Insights now ranks OpenAI as one of the world's most valuable tech startups, trailing only behind ByteDance and SpaceX.

Sora's debut has revolutionized the content creation industry, sparking both excitement and concerns.

An executive from an advertising agency underscored to CNBC the pivotal moment Sora represents for the advertising industry, offering new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to create video ads, despite lingering questions about content copyright.

Adam Singolda

CEO of Taboola

"This is really a huge moment in time for the advertising industry. And I think the main question will be, how will OpenAI compensate all these creators and publishers whose content is used to train their models."

Deepfakes also pose a significant concern, especially in a major election year impacting over 40 countries and more than 4 billion people globally. A YouGov survey reveals that about 85% of Americans are very or somewhat concerned about this issue.

Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, stated that it's not feasible to outright ban AI-generated content on social media due to inevitable loopholes in a whack-a-mole approach. The current strategy focuses on transparency, mandating watermarks on AI-generated content to alert viewers. However, he acknowledged the difficulty in identifying AI-generated content across different platforms.

Nick Clegg

Meta's President of Global Affairs

"That's where a lot of engineering work and technical work at the back end still needs to happen. So that, you know, AI generated content produced on one tool will be identified as AI generated when distributed on another platform. And that's the gap that the companies are working together to try and close."

OpenAI's tech revolution barrels forward, with Bloomberg reporting that Altman is seeking approval from the U.S. government to raise billions of dollars from the Middle East to increase the global production capacity of AI chips.