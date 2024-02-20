CCTV Script 20/02/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on February 20, 2024.

On Monday, Houthi Spokesperson Sare'e announced that the group had launched a missile strike against a British merchant vessel navigating the Gulf of Aden, hitting its target successfully. The vessel, named the Rubymar, flies the Belize flag and is registered in the UK, operated by a Lebanese company, according to UK maritime security firm Ambrey. Data from the global ship tracking website MarineTraffic shows the Rubymar was en route from a Saudi port to Bulgaria. Houthi forces have previously stated their focus on targeting tankers from Israel, the UK, and the US.

This attack marks another escalation in tensions along the Red Sea route, described by the Financial Times as the most destructive attack by the Houthis to date, as it's the first instance where crew members had to abandon ship following an attack. Previous assaults by the Houthis either missed their targets or only caused minor damage.

Houthi Spokesperson Sare'e mentioned the vessel suffered severe damage and might sink in the Gulf of Aden. As attacks grow more severe, maritime traffic in the Red Sea continues to be paralyzed, with the Red Sea accounting for about 12% of the global maritime trade volume.

The disruption has thrown international trade into chaos, with data showing a significant drop in cargo flow to the EU and the UK, diverting more goods towards Asia, exemplified by changes in diesel shipments from India.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, in the first two weeks of February, fuel shipments from India to Europe averaged only 18,000 barrels per day, a drop of over 90% from the previous month. Analysts believe part of the reason is the increased transportation costs to Europe. Tankers heading to Europe are either forced to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding to the journey length, or continue using the Suez Canal, which increases war insurance costs.

Meanwhile, in the first two weeks of February, India's diesel shipments to the Middle East and Asia surged.

Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told CNBC that the situation in the Red Sea introduces new uncertainties for business earnings prospects.

"The impact of this situation is causing new uncertainty for how this is going to play out from an earnings perspective throughout the year. We have very little visibility as to whether this is a situation that will resolve in a matter of weeks or months, or whether this is something that is going to be with us for the full year."