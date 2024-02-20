While officials consider new Covid isolation guidance, here's what an immunologist recommends you do if you test positive

By April, there may be a new isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who test positive for Covid-19. Currently, the CDC says that people who test positive for the coronavirus should stay home for five days and isolate from the people that they live with. But the agency is planning to potentially shift that recommendation for the first time since 2021, which may reduce the isolation period significantly for some people, according to The Washington Post. The length of isolation for those with a positive Covid test may now be based on an individual approach. The agency would recommend that people stay home until they've been free of a fever for 24 hours without the help of medication and their symptoms are improving, The Washington Post reported. The CDC hasn't confirmed or denied whether they plan to shorten the isolation period, but the agency is looking to change Covid guidance in general, according to NBC News.

While experts agree that new Covid-19 guidelines are warranted, considering how long it's been since the last change, not all are on board with the plan that the CDC may be suggesting. "I do have some concerns with the new plan because I worry that it might give people a false sense of security when they might still be contagious and might lead to some spread," says Dr. Purvi Parikh, immunologist and allergist with Allergy & Asthma Network. "So, those guidelines hopefully will be tweaked a little more before they're released in April because they're not approved yet." A major concern that Parikh has is that Covid symptoms don't look the same for every person these days: "Not everyone gets fevers with Covid. Sometimes people's infections are a lot milder now, especially if they've been vaccinated or built up some immunity to Covid, which much of the population has." This means even people without fevers may still be contagious and can spread the virus to others, which can be especially dangerous for people from vulnerable groups, like those who are over the age of 65, people who have weakened immune systems or individuals with long-Covid. But some experts are looking to suggest guidelines that people will adhere to and think that making protocols a bit simpler may be the way to do so, especially considering that most people have developed some level of immunity to Covid. "In making recommendations to the public today, we have to try to get the most out of what people are willing to do," Michael T. Osterholm, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota told The Washington Post. The new recommendation hasn't been approved yet, but if it will be, here's what Parikh suggests for people who test positive for Covid.

Here's what a doctor suggests if you test positive for Covid