Crown Castle co-founder launches proxy fight after being rebuffed from Elliott effort

A co-founder of telecommunications company Crown Castle has nominated a rival slate of directors to the firm's board, muddying the waters months after activist investor Elliott Management and Crown Castle signed a cooperation agreement.

Ted Miller, who helped launch the company in 1994, along with his investment vehicle Boots Capital presented his thesis to investors in a release Tuesday, urging the company to sell its fiber business and improve operational efficiency.

The slate of four directors he's nominating includes himself and his son-in-law. Crown Castle said in a statement rejecting the slate that the Boots Capital nominees "do not possess the relevant expertise and experience."

The former Crown Castle CEO, who last worked at the company two decades ago, also called the cooperation agreement with Elliott "coercive and disenfranchising" and said it should be put to a shareholder vote.

But Miller and his partners reached out to Elliott Management in an effort to join forces with the activist around the same time that Elliott launched its second campaign in November, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Elliott rebuffed Boots Capital's entreaties, the people said, which they described as seeking investment or access to investors. Now, Miller is publicly excoriating Elliott's approach as lacking "expertise, vision, and urgency."

Miller had been trying to raise money for a special-purpose vehicle to launch an activist fight at Crown Castle prior to Elliott's November launch and had been in conversation with Crown Castle since at least August, the people said. One of the people said the special-purpose vehicle was attempting to raise hundreds of millions of dollars but that it was unable to meet that goal.

Representatives for Boots Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.