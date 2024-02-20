Elon Musk says first Neuralink patient can control a computer mouse through thinking

A patient implanted with Neuralink's brain technology can now control a computer mouse just by thinking, the company's founder Elon Musk said.

"[The] patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects that we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, move the mouse around the screen just by thinking," Musk said in a Spaces session on social media platform X.

Neuralink is the billionaire's startup, which says it has developed a brain implant designed to help humans use their neural signals to control external technologies. The company aims to restore lost capabilities such as vision, motor function and speech.

Neuralink was not immediately available for comment.