European markets set for lower open as sentiment struggles

European stocks are heading for another negative open Tuesday as sentiment struggles to pick up in global markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday, as investors parsed the Chinese central bank's decisions on key lending rates. In the U.S. overnight, S&P 500 futures were almost flat as the market came off its first losing week in more than a month.

That came after economic data raised concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not begin cutting interest rates as soon, or by as much, as market participants expected this year. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.