Markets

'Ring the register call' — That's how Jim Cramer describes a Caterpillar downgrade

thumbnail
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
WATCH LIVE
Cramer’s Mad Dash: Caterpillar
watch now
VIDEO1:5501:55
Cramer’s Mad Dash: Caterpillar
Squawk on the Street

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesaday he sees a Wall Street analyst downgrade of heavy equipment maker Caterpillar as a "ring the register call."