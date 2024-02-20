'Ring the register call' — That's how Jim Cramer describes a Caterpillar downgrade

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesaday he sees a Wall Street analyst downgrade of heavy equipment maker Caterpillar as a "ring the register call." In a Monday note, Evercore ISI took the U.S. machinery sector to in line from outperform (hold from buy), saying it's time for "prudent profit taking" after a multiyear period of positive trends. While Caterpillar, Ingersoll Rand and TimkenSteel saw similar downgrades, the analysts raised their price targets on each. CAT 1Y mountain CAT stock performance. Caterpillar, whose shares were up roughly 26% over a three-month period, reported "an amazing quarter," Cramer said. "When you downgrade Caterpillar, you're downgrading the king." The company delivered solid fourth quarter earnings earlier this month driven by higher pricing, improved inventory, and a relatively stable outlook in 2024. Caterpillar had been a holding in Jim's Charitable Trust , the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club. But Cramer booked profits and exited the stock in January due to profitability concerns down the road.

