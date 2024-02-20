Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Intel, Arm Holdings and more

Check out the companies making headlines during premarket trading. Home Depot — Shares slipped about 2.5% after the retailer beat its fiscal fourth-quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines, but issued lower-than-expected guidance. The company forecast full-year revenue growth of 1%, while analysts polled by FactSet expected 1.6%.Net income and sales also fell throughout the quarter. Super Micro Computer — Stock in the information technology company climbed more than 2% after Rosenblatt nearly doubled its price target, calling for 62% upside moving forward. Rosenblatt's price target is now the highest forecast for the stock on Wall Street. Walmart — Shares added about 3% after the retail giant reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, beating the $1.65 expected from analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Revenue also topped expectations. In addition, Walmart announced it would acquire TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion. Caterpillar — Shares pulled back 2% following a downgrade to in line from Evercore ISI, which noted concern over a longer-than-expected outlook for earnings growth. Medtronic — Shares gained about 4% after the medical device company beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter. The company issued higher-than-expected full-year earnings guidance, with Medtronic now forecasting a range of $5.19 to $5.21 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $5.16. US Foods — Shares rose 1.4% after Piper Sandler upgraded the food company to overweight from neutral, saying it sees a "relatively clear path" for the stock to hit the high $50s or low $60s. Analyst Brian Mullan hiked his price target on US Foods to $59 from $45, or roughly 19% upside from Friday's closing price of $49.58. Intel — Shares of the chipmaker gained 3.3% on news that the Biden administration is in talks to award it more than $10 billion in Chips Act subsidies in the coming weeks. The money will come from a mix of a $39 billion grant and $75 billion loan pool, according to a Bloomberg report . Capital One , Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover soared more than 14% following news that the company would be acquired by peer credit card and banking firm Capital One in an all-stock deal worth $35.3 billion. Capital One stock pulled back more than 4%. Arm Holdings — Stock in the chipmaker slid about 4% as investors pulled back bets on the stock after its massive rally . Shares of Arm have soared roughly 81% in February alone. — CNBC's Pia Singh, Sarah Min, Michelle Fox and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.