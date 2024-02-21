Cramer's Lightning Round: Zscaler is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Disney's year-to-date stock performance.

Disney : "We own the stock for the charitable trust, and stay tuned."

Intuitive Machines : "I don't know the company well enough to opine, I will do some work."

Intuitive Machines : "I don't know the company well enough to opine, I will do some work."

Zscaler : "It is a good one to buy."

Zscaler : "It is a good one to buy."

Super Micro Computer : "This one is just too hard."

Super Micro Computer : "This one is just too hard."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Ford's year-to-date stock performance.

Unity Software : "This one I know has had problems...I can't recommend it until it's making money."

Unity Software : "This one I know has had problems...I can't recommend it until it's making money."

