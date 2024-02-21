Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Zscaler is a buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Disney's year-to-date stock performance.

Disney: "We own the stock for the charitable trust, and stay tuned."

Intuitive Machines' year-to-date stock performance.

Intuitive Machines: "I don't know the company well enough to opine, I will do some work."

Zscaler's year-to-date stock performance.

Zscaler: "It is a good one to buy."

Super Micro Computer's year-to-date stock performance.

Super Micro Computer: "This one is just too hard."

Ford's year-to-date stock performance.

Ford: "It's stalled."

Unity Software's year-to-date stock performance.

Unity Software: "This one I know has had problems...I can't recommend it until it's making money."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Disney.

