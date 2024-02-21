European markets head for mixed open, struggle to find positive momentum

HSBC reported on Wednesday its full year 2023 pre-tax profit climbed about 78% to $30.3 billion from a year ago, missing median estimates of $34.06 billion from analysts tracked by LSEG.

Its Hong Kong shares reversed gains to dip more than 2%, compared against the 3% gains for the Hang Seng Index. The bank's shares have gained about 0.5% so far this year after jumping 23% in 2023 as the Hang Seng Index shed 14%.

It was last trading down 2.55%.

—Clement Tan, Lee Ying Shan