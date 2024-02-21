52% of Black Americans say homeownership is a mark of success, report finds. But it can conflict with other goals

Maskot | Digitalvision | Getty Images

'Homeownership has a lot more expenses than renting'

"Homeownership has a lot more expenses than renting: taxes, insurance, maintenance, down payment. All these factors need to be considered," said Cherry, a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council. Outside of the mortgage, property taxes and insurance costs, utility and maintenance costs also tend to be higher in a house than an apartment, Kamila Elliott, CFP, co-founder and CEO of Collective Wealth Partners in Atlanta, previously told CNBC. Before you close the deal on a house, it's important to have good estimates of those costs to anticipate what your realistic budget would look like. "Understand what it is to be a homeowner and how things work," said Elliott, also a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council.

watch now

Owning a home might also leave you without enough money to fund other financial goals, like paying down debt, providing for additional family members, or saving for retirement, Cherry said. In some markets, renting can be the smarter financial choice, says Susan M. Wachter, a professor of real estate and finance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "The cost of homeownership versus renting has been made [it] daunting to become a homeowner. It's less expensive to be a renter in most markets in the U.S.," Wachter said. If you're looking to provide for your family and can do that by renting as opposed to owning, "then that's the way forward," she said.

Give yourself grace. Homeownership will be there for you when you're ready. Preston D. Cherry certified financial planner

How to build wealth without owning a home

When you compare upfront costs, renting is likely to be less expensive than buying a house; a rental unit's security deposit and a potential broker's fee are likely to be a lot less money compared to a down payment, said Jacob Channel, a senior economist at LendingTree. Therefore, remember "there's nothing wrong with being a renter," and there are millionaires in the U.S. who could afford a house but still choose to rent, he said. "At the end of the day, what good is being a homeowner when you can't provide basic necessities for yourself and your loved ones?" he said.