HSBC pre-tax annual profit misses estimates on impairment costs; bank announces $2 billion further share buyback

HSBC 's full-year 2023 pre-tax profit missed analysts' estimates on Wednesday, hit by impairment costs linked to the London-based lender's stake in a Chinese bank.

Europe's largest bank by assets saw its pre-tax profit climb about 78% to $30.3 billion in 2023 from a year ago, but missed median estimates of $34.06 billion from analysts tracked by LSEG.

Chief Executive Noel Quinn also announced an additional share buyback of up to $2 billion, while noting that the bank suffered "a valuation adjustment of $3 billion" on its stake in Bank of Communications.

HSBC's Hong Kong shares went into the midday trading break up about 1%, compared with 3% gains for the Hang Seng Index. The bank's shares have gained about 0.5% so far this year after jumping 23% in 2023 as the Hang Seng Index shed 14%.