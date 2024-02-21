With mortgage rates remaining high, renting is less expensive than buying

Sturti | E+ | Getty Images

Owning a house may be ideal, but costs remain high

Owning a home can help you build wealth, and after you finish paying the mortgage, owning a place will probably be cheaper than a rental, Channel said. You also have more freedom as a homeowner that renters may not have, such as the option to install new appliances, paint or do even small home-improvement projects including mounting a TV to a wall, Channel explained. "If you want to paint your walls neon pink, go for it," he said.

The costs of owning a home can be more stable compared to rent prices. Your mortgages may be fixed for up to 30 years, while the rent price for a unit could increase with each lease renewal. Homeowners may also have more protections and options than renters do if they find themselves struggling financially. Yet, the upfront cost of a down payment is high for most Americans, Wachter said. "Stability is clearly an advantage to a homeowner, but the cost and the down payment can make it unaffordable," she said. The median down payment for single-family homes and condominiums in the U.S. was $35,050 in the third quarter of 2023, according to ATTOM, a property data site. This was a 12.2% increase from $31,250 in the prior quarter.

House prices grew 7% in 2023, far exceeding both wage growth and rents, Wachter said. Mortgage rates also remain high for potential homebuyers, spiking back to 7.06% from 6.87%. The interest rate affects the monthly cost of a home, which can make or break affordability for a homebuyer.

Rent prices are also expensive