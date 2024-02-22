22-year-old found a 'holy grail' 'Zelda' game at home and it might sell for over $700,000—'It's really kind of a miracle'

A sealed copy of 1987's "The Legend of Zelda" — which sold more than 6 million copies and spawned one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time — will be hitting the auction block this week.

The seller, a 22-year-old from California who goes by Kiro, and did not want us to use his full name for privacy reasons, tells CNBC Make it that the vintage game was always in his family ever since it was purchased at now-defunct Fedco for $29.87 in 1987 — a figure equivalent to just over $80 today.

Kiro was no stranger to selling stuff online: he had made a few hundred bucks selling things like sneakers and Barbie dolls on the auction website. But when he researched his "Zelda" game, he figured he'd be able to make a bit more than that.

"I looked at price history and thought 'Oh, maybe at most I'll get like $17,000 or $20,000 if I'm lucky,'" he says.

He put up the listing one night this past October and set the Buy It Now price at $17,000. Within minutes, his game had sold.

"I was like 'Yo, this is wild. There's no way I just sold it that fast,'" he tells Make It. A few minutes after that, another offer came in. He was soon fielding bids from a number of eager buyers.

"Multiple people were messaging me on eBay right away," he says. "One guy offered to drive down to where I was and give me $30,000 cash."