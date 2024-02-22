AI and semiconductor stocks surge after Nvidia's earnings beat

A microchip and the Nvidia logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on April 10, 2023.

Artificial intelligence and semiconductor chip stocks rallied after U.S. chip design firm Nvidia beat Wall Street's expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and revenue on Wednesday and projected "continued growth" in 2025 and beyond.

Nvidia supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped as much as 2.05% in Thursday morning trade. TSMC is the world's largest contract chip maker and produces advanced processors for companies like Nvidia and iPhone maker Apple .

Shares of server component supplier Super Micro Computer rose 11.42% in Wednesday's after-hours trading. Dutch chip equipment manufacturer ASML , which supplies TSMC lithography machines critical to chip making, jumped 2.7% in the U.S. during after hours trading.

Following Nvidia's earnings report, rivals Advanced Micro Devices and SoftBank-backed U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings surged 4.08% and 7.87%, respectively, in after hours trading.

Nvidia, which custom designs AI chips for the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google, saw skyrocketing demand for its graphics processing units thanks to the AI boom.