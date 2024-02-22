Japan's Nikkei advances toward all-time highs; Bank of Korea rate decision on tap

Japan's Nikkei advanced towards record highs on Thursday with investors shrugging off dismal business activity data from the country, while other Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed.

Nikkei 225 was up 1.7% as investors assessed Japan's Jibun Bank flash purchasing managers' index reading for February that showed business activity contracted yet again.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded marginally lower, down 0.17%, as the nation's Judo Bank composite purchasing managers' index for February showed a return to growth, at 51.8. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction.

The monthly index is a leading indicator for business activity in Australia's manufacturing and service sector.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,447, pointing to a weaker start compared with the HSI's close of 16,503.1

The Kospi opened 0.5% higher. The Bank of Korea is slated to announce its interest rate decision later, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the bank to hold rates at 3.50%.