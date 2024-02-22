European Central Bank posts first annual loss in two decades

Rain falls over the finance district and the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany.

The European Central Bank on Thursday reported its first annual loss since 2004, following hefty payouts due to higher interest rates.

It reported losses of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion), which would have been steeper, had the bank not released 6.6 billion euros — its entire provision for financial risks, built up over a number of years.

The ECB said that it expected further losses for the following few years that would not impact "its ability to conduct effective monetary policy," before returning to sustained profits.

The central bank hauled interest rates from negative territory to a record 4% between July 2022 and September 2023, in response to rising inflation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and partially losing access to Russia's energy following its invasion of Ukraine.

The institution suffered increased interest expenses on key liabilities, while interest income on assets did not keep pace, because many are on fixed rates or have long maturities, it said.

It logged a net interest loss of 7.19 billion euros in 2023, following a 900 million euro income in 2022.