European markets set to open higher as investors focus on euro zone data, earnings

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday ahead of a busy day of earnings and data in the region.

Preliminary services and manufacturing purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in February is due Thursday, and will serve as a gauge of business activity in the region.

Meanwhile, earnings are due from Nestle, Zurich Insurance, Iberdrola, Telefonica, Lloyds Banking Group, Rolls-Royce, WPP, Anglo American and Hargreaves Lansdown.

Overnight, Japan's Nikkei hit a record high on Thursday, with investors shrugging off dismal business activity data from the country, while other Asia-Pacific markets traded in the green. S&P 500 futures rose in overnight trading Wednesday, boosted by a jump in Nvidia shares.