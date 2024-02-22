Japan's Nikkei surpasses 1989 all-time high on robust corporate earnings, investor-friendly measures

Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a record high on Thursday as robust corporate profitability and steps aimed at boosting investor returns fuel a blistering rally in Japanese equities this year.

The Nikkei 225 hit 38,924.88, surpassing the previous record high of 38,915.87 reached in 1989.

Both the Nikkei and the broader Topix have been standout outperformers in the Asia Pacific, up more than 10% so far this year after surging more than 25% in 2023 — their respective best annual gains in at least a decade.

Japan Inc's solid third-quarter corporate earnings have prompted Bank of America equity strategists to upgrade their 2024 year-end forecasts for the Nikkei 225 to 41,000 from 38,500. They raised their forecasts for the Topix to 2,850 from 2,715.

The rally has also been supported by a weaker yen, which has shed about 6% against the dollar so far this year and seems on track to drop to to 33-year lows touched late last year.